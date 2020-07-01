AFTON — A historic building on Route 66 was destroyed by fire on Tuesday evening.
Afton Fire Chief Jason Speer said 125 firefighters from 22 fire departments fought the blaze at the building known as the Palmer Hotel from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The large roof made putting out the fire difficult, and “three ladder trucks were brought in,” Speer said.
The fire reignited around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was still smoldering at 7 p.m., he said.
The two-story brick building was built in 1910 and has been vacant for over 30 years while being used as a storage building, he said. It sat on the community’s main thoroughfare almost in the heart of town.
“Most of Afton is Route 66 historical sites, but we haven’t confirmed if the Palmer Hotel was listed as a historical site,” Speer said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, he said.