In one month, the state unemployment rate has nearly quadrupled under the double-barrel economic blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and falling energy prices, according to unofficial numbers provided Wednesday.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson said unofficial estimates place the current state unemployment rate at a record 11.5%. The previous state record unemployment rate for one month was 8.9% in 1976, officials said.
The sudden rise in newly unemployed has left the state scrambling to handle a surge in phone calls for assistance. It's also led to temporary crashes of the website where claims can be filed. State officials say they are addressing both problems and also have scheduled a virtual town hall for 1 p.m. Friday to help with the process and answer questions.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state in mid-March and the energy price downturn, an estimated 55,011 Oklahomans, or 3% of the labor force, were unemployed in February, according to Bureau of Labor statistics also released Wednesday.
In the Tulsa metropolitan area, 14,368, or 3% of the labor force, were out of work in February.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the Oklahoma economy in mid-March, an estimated 135,000 have filed first-time jobless claims, according to unofficial numbers Roberson released Tuesday.
The state typically processed 1,500 to 2,000 claims per week.
“We have a lot of Oklahomans who have lost their jobs,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said, during a COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday. “This is an unprecedented crisis across our country.”
State officials acknowledge thousands of out-of-work Oklahomans continue to deal with overloaded phone lines and an overstressed state website that processes claims.
To speed up the claims’ process, Stitt has waived a previously required one-week waiting period. The work search requirement also has been waived.
The state has added 100 call center workers to field calls and has plans to add an additional 200 workers by the end of the week, Roberson said. An estimated 130 volunteers from other state agencies have also received a crash course in claims processing, Roberson said.
Despite adding additional call center personnel, state officials say callers could be on hold for hours, disconnected or unable to get through, if they seek claims help over the phone.
State officials strongly suggest filing claims online at bit.ly/OKunemploymentclaim.
Roberson said Tuesday that improvements are being made to the state website that processes the claims. She called the existing website “clunky” and “confusing.”
“I realize this process has been frustrating, confusing and painful, and that’s why we are making these changes,” Roberson said.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission officials also acknowledge the website has gone down in recent days, including a 25-minute outage Monday afternoon. Some reported also being unable to access the website later that evening.
Officials could not provide an estimate Wednesday of the telephone wait times, or how long it would take to receive benefits after filing an initial claim.
Prior to the pandemic and energy price collapse hitting the state, Roberson said it could take 12 to 14 days to receive benefits after they receive an approval letter from the state.
It could take up to 20 days to receive an approval letter, but that was prior to Stitt removing the mandatory one-week waiting period that was built into the 20-day wait.
For answers to more questions, visit: bit.ly/unemploymentFAQ.
Virtual town hall
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. Friday to offer advice and field questions about the claim process.
Click here to view the virtual town hall.
Click here to register for the virtual town hall. Those who register will receive a reminder 10 minutes before the event starts.
"We’re going to explain the claims filing process and answer questions about eligibility and the various types of relief,” commission Executive Director Robin Roberson said in a press release issued by the state.
She said the agency would be calling 30,000 Oklahomans to let them know about the event.
“This may be the largest event of its type ever in the state,” Roberson said. “People are worried. They’re frightened. They’re uncertain about how they’re going to provide for their families. We want them to know we hear them and we’re going to work with them to get the relief they need.”
