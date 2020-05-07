OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers gave Gov. Kevin Stitt a $7.6 billion budget bill Thursday.
Now they’re waiting to see if he’ll sign it.
Senate Bill 1922, this year’s general appropriations bill and the Legislature’s budgetary year that begins July 1, passed the House of Representatives Thursday morning on a party line 77-23 vote.
It passed the Senate earlier in the week by similar proportions.
Customarily, the budget bill is an agreement among House and Senate leadership and the governor, but this one does not have Stitt’s approval.
Or disapproval.
But, Stitt and the fellow Republicans running the House and Senate are not getting along. On Wednesday, given a chance to express an opinion on the Legislature’s budget plan, Stitt demurred.
His team was studying it, he said.
That intensified speculation that legislative leadership is quietly counting noses in the event of a veto override, which would require a three-fourths majority in both the House and Senate.
On Thursday, Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, who rarely debates, got up to gently encourage Democrats to unite with the majority to “pull together.”
“I don’t think the governor likes this budget,” Wright said. “From what I’ve seen and read, I think he’d like bigger cuts. And I just don’t think we can withstand that. ... I would ask the minority to stand with us ... so that we can go out of this building saying we are together for a budget for the future of Oklahoma.”
Democrats didn’t exactly say no — although they all voted that way — but they didn’t so much criticize the proposed budget as they did Republican decisions and priorities they said have taken the state through a series of fiscal crises.
And, they said the Republican in the Capitol second-floor governor’s office and the Republican leadership in the fourth-floor House and Senate chambers need to stop fussing with each other.
“This ongoing feud,” said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, “between the governor and the Legislature ... is affecting the finished product on this budget.
“I’m not quite clear ... who’s fault it is that talks or negotiations have broken down,” she said. “All I know is the citizens of Oklahoma deserve better than a power struggle between the Legislature and the governor.”
Republicans described SB 1922 as a miracle of financial ingenuity and legerdemain, and even Democrats allowed it had been conjured under duress. With COVID-19 and a worldwide oil and gas glut bending revenue projections off the bottom of the charts, leadership found itself with $1.4 billion less than expected.
The bill essentially holds common education harmless by taking into account emergency federal funds. Most other areas of state government will take cuts averaging 4%.
After passing the budget bill, the House hurled another dart in Stitt’s direction by sending him a measure requiring daily updates on his use of federal COVID-19 funds. What they say has been a lack of communication from the administration on that and other matters has been a growing source of frustration among lawmakers.
The House also passed several other measures ancillary to SB 1922 before adjourning for the week. Among them were measures that would authorize more than $300 million in bonds to meet long-standing obligations to match private contributions for endowed positions at the state’s public colleges and universities, and then discontinues the program.
