OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday morning passed and sent to the governor a $7.9 billion general appropriations bill for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Legislative leadership says Senate Bill 1922, which cleared the Senate earlier this week, patches a $1.4 billion hole drilled in the state budget by coronavirus and flagging oil and natural gas prices.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the executive offices on the Capitol's second floor, however. Gov. Kevin Stitt has not committed to signing the measure, and according to lawmakers, his staff was not involved in the discussions that created the budget bill.
The bill essentially holds common education harmless by taking into account emergency federal funds. Most other areas of state government will take cuts averaging 4%.