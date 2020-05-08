Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT... AT 1152 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES EAST OF SHAMROCK, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... BRISTOW... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... KIEFER... BEGGS... MOUNDS... KELLYVILLE... LIBERTY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 190 AND 211. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.