For many, the coronavirus outbreak is an uncomfortable glimpse into a world like that of Sally Blann.
Health officials are imploring people to take simple measures to quiet the growing spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Regularly wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow. Don’t touch your face. Disinfect hard surfaces. Stay at home if you’re sick.
That has been Blann’s reality for 15 years — ever since her diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. The coronavirus has essentially confined Blann, 69, to her Bixby home with her three autoimmune diseases, also suffering from Crohn’s disease for 40 years.
She said her wants include testing more people under broader scenarios.
“I have no defenses — and there’s many people like me — I just don’t have any immune system to combat if someone sneezes on me in line at the grocery store or coughs,” Blann said. “And I think now people should be aware you can kill someone.
“It sounds dramatic, but it’s true.”
The state has been requiring that a person exhibit symptoms to be considered for testing, not just potential exposure based on travel history or a confirmed case.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart on Friday announced that the state plans to expand the criteria it uses to determine who should be tested for COVID-19.
The new respiratory illness has no known cure nor vaccinations. The World Health Organization’s director-general Wednesday declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
There were nearly 137,000 confirmed cases worldwide with 5,077 deaths in 123 countries or territories, according to WHO data Friday afternoon.
In the U.S., there were 1,629 cases and 41 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are three cases in Oklahoma, two of which are in Tulsa County.
“We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said Thursday.
The outbreak has magnified the precautions Blann takes to protect herself, now to the point that she is proactively self-quarantining with her husband.
Blann is concerned the populace doesn’t have a true grasp of how infectious the coronavirus is nor what to avoid doing. She said she believes governments should “come at it harder and clearer” to publicize strategies, as well as to ensure the public understands the dangers and how to act.
“I don’t think people got the full impact here of it, at least until sports became an issue,” she said, adding that she feels most people don’t think about others. “That really woke everybody up to how serious this is.”
The most vulnerable are older adults and those who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
Following CDC guidelines, the Tulsa Health Department recommends those who fall within either category contact their health care provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case there is a local outbreak of COVID-19. Consider mail-order for medications, if necessary.
“Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms,” the Tulsa Health Department states. “Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home. Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.”
The Health Department also recommends older travelers or those with underlying health issues defer cruise ship travel and avoid situations that put them at increased risk, such as crowded places.
Debbie Council has altered her daily routine but has not cut out all of her activities.
The 72-year-old with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) went grocery shopping and to luncheon with friends recently, but generally, she stays home in Jenks with her husband.
The unfolding pandemic has Council’s attention, but she has “some comfort” that only two people are known to have or have had COVID-19 in Tulsa County. She practices good hygiene, including cleaning off shopping cart handles and carrying hand sanitizer with her at all times.
Still, Council said she wonders how many more people might be affected who haven’t been tested. Or how many testing kits does the state have and why isn’t there capacity to test anyone who has concerns?
“I’m just kind of wondering why we’re just behind a little bit at this point,” Council said.
Council and Blann also question why health officials aren’t releasing the locations where the two infected people went prior to testing so each has a stronger sense of safety if they were to venture outside.
“If I knew this person was in Catoosa or Broken Arrow, I would feel pretty safe,” Council said. “But we don’t know who’s walking around not sure what they have.”
In a Friday news conference, Dart re-emphasized that in each case health officials do contact or history tracing with the infected individual.
Both patients in Tulsa County had travel history in Italy, which has a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have found no indicator of community risk or community exposure in either of these cases,” Dart said.
Dart told city councilors Wednesday evening that he does expect COVID-19 to eventually spread throughout Oklahoma.
He reiterated those thoughts Friday during the news conference.
“I am fairly confident (community spread) is going to happen. I mean we know flu, common cold viruses, they are all through the community, spread the same way,” he said. “So the possibilities are good that it will happen, which is why we’re doing the work in advance to ensure that we can mitigate some of that spread.”
