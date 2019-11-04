TAFT — A detention officer gave Danni Roberts a high five, and another told the 31-year-old how proud he was of her. She was handed a cardboard box full of her belongings and set off Tuesday from the women's prison gates to open a new life.

Roberts was one of more than 400 inmates released Monday from Oklahoma prisons with commuted sentences for drug and property crimes now considered misdemeanors under Oklahoma law in the single largest such action in U.S. history.

Roberts had doubled back to the gates of the Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility to pick up her stuff after Gov. Kevin Stitt and other speakers encouraged the women to seek resources made available to them to help attain success.

"I'm not ever coming back here again ever," Roberts told the detention officers. "I like y'all, OK? But I'm not ever coming back. Thank you, thank you all."

Inside a tent set up nearby the prison on a field, Stitt highlighted that two dozen re-entry fairs helped connect people to services and resources prior to their releases. Nonprofits and churches offered job, housing, education and other support.

The governor challenged them to be strong when confronted with any number of challenges to re-entering society. The popularity of the re-entry fairs show that Oklahomans want to walk with them hand-in-hand starting with the first day of the rest of their lives.

"Don't take advantage of it," Stitt told them. "Make sure you guys don't come back here again."

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Tags

Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359

Recommended for you