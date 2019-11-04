Julie Faircloth is hugged by her husband, Richard, as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rita Parker is greeted by Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife Sarah as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tess Harjo(left) is greeted by her grandmother Sally Taylor as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Danni Roberts is given a high five from Correctional officer Sgt. Pamela Carlis as she leaves Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after hundreds of inmates had their sentences commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tess Harjo is greeted by family after being released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after her sentence was one of hundreds commuted by the pardon and parole board Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tess Harjo(right) is greeted by her aunt Sarah Taylor as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tana Hackley touches the face of an inmate as she walks out of Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center during her release after after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Julie Faircloth is hugged by her husband, Richard, as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Rita Parker is greeted by Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife Sarah as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Tess Harjo(left) is greeted by her grandmother Sally Taylor as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Danni Roberts is given a high five from Correctional officer Sgt. Pamela Carlis as she leaves Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after hundreds of inmates had their sentences commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Dannie Roberts (left) and her sister Sydney Roberts leaveDr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Tess Harjo is greeted by family after being released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after her sentence was one of hundreds commuted by the pardon and parole board Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tess Harjo(right) is greeted by her aunt Sarah Taylor as she is released from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Tana Hackley touches the face of an inmate as she walks out of Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center during her release after after having her sentence commuted by the state Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TAFT — A detention officer gave Danni Roberts a high five, and another told the 31-year-old how proud he was of her. She was handed a cardboard box full of her belongings and set off Tuesday from the women's prison gates to open a new life.
Roberts was one of more than 400 inmates released Monday from Oklahoma prisons with commuted sentences for drug and property crimes now considered misdemeanors under Oklahoma law in the single largest such action in U.S. history.
Roberts had doubled back to the gates of the Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility to pick up her stuff after Gov. Kevin Stitt and other speakers encouraged the women to seek resources made available to them to help attain success.
"I'm not ever coming back here again ever," Roberts told the detention officers. "I like y'all, OK? But I'm not ever coming back. Thank you, thank you all."
Inside a tent set up nearby the prison on a field, Stitt highlighted that two dozen re-entry fairs helped connect people to services and resources prior to their releases. Nonprofits and churches offered job, housing, education and other support.
The governor challenged them to be strong when confronted with any number of challenges to re-entering society. The popularity of the re-entry fairs show that Oklahomans want to walk with them hand-in-hand starting with the first day of the rest of their lives.
"Don't take advantage of it," Stitt told them. "Make sure you guys don't come back here again."
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.