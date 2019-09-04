Federal agents served search warrants at three locations in Stillwater early Wednesday morning in what's described as an ongoing criminal investigation.
Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Williams said in a statement that agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed the warrants at two businesses and a residence in the city.
Homeland Security Investigations is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tasked with "combating criminal organizations illegally exploiting America's travel, trade, financial and immigration systems," according to ICE's website. It is separate from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, which target aliens posing a threat to national security or in the U.S. illegally, according to the website.
Because the criminal investigation is ongoing, no further information could be released, Williams said.
The Stillwater News Press first reported agents served warrants at two popular restaurants — Palomino's Mexican Restaurant, 1919 N. Perkins Road, and El Vaquero, 5020 W. Sixth Ave.