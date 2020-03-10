Twenty-six Oklahomans are slated to return to the state from the coronavirus-quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship, as long as they aren’t exhibiting symptoms.
The ship was docked in San Francisco Bay, and health officials there were planning how best to disembark passengers and crew. There were at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the 3,500 on the ship, including 19 crew members.
Passengers will be screened as they exit. Asymptomatic passengers will be released to return to their final destinations, while symptomatic passengers will be isolated at a military installation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Jamie Dukes, an Oklahoma State Health Department spokeswoman, said state health officials are working with their federal partners for a full itinerary “of exactly when and how” Oklahoma passengers will return to the state.
Returning passengers will be monitored for at least two weeks and asked to sequester themselves and maintain a social distance.
“As Oklahomans, we embrace a ‘neighbor helping neighbor’ approach to ensure travelers returning home receive the resources they need,” Health Department officials stated in a news release.
As of noon Tuesday, there were more than 116,300 confirmed cases globally and 4,090 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. More than 800 cases and at least 30 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S.