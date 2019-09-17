MIAMI, Okla. — Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Ken McQueen touted how working together with the state and the Quapaw Nation has yielded many successes in the Tar Creek Strategic Plan but there are many years left to restore the land.
McQueen, who spoke Tuesday at a Tar Creek conference, is the Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 administrator.
“We have come a long way in Tar Creek and we still have many years of expensive work ahead of us to fully remediate Tar Creek,” McQueen said during the 21st National Environmental Conference at Tar Creek which continues through Wednesday .
The theme for this year’s conference is "40 Years of Bad Water."
In March, the EPA announced its Strategic Plan which saw the Department of Environmental Quality, the Quapaw Nation, and the Tar Creek community, work together to improve progress in addressing mining waste and contamination at the site.
“I am encouraged by work we have done together and the work we plan to do in the future,” McQueen said.
"We have carefully considered all of the public comments," he said referring to the plan.
For years, the 40-square mile of lead and zinc-contaminated land was at the top of the EPA’s Superfund list after mining companies departed, leaving countless environmental and medical problems.
A federally funded buyout of the area was prompted after a 2006 Army Corps of Engineers study showed the abandoned lead and zinc mines underneath Picher and the nearby communities of Cardin and Hockerville had a high risk of caving in.
Other parts of the plan are to reevaluate land use assumptions across the site, consider consolidating chat ownership to improve the marketability of chat, explore new technologies and make sure clean up actions are protective of human health and the environment, he said.
During the conference, Rebecca Jim, LEAD (Local Environmental Action Demanded, Inc.) Agency executive director praised the work of Don Ackerman, an environmental health specialist.
“He was at the Indian Clinic and working on his master's when he questioned the health of the children,” Jim said.
Through his research he discovered the children had high blood-lead levels and led the charge in getting the EPA to investigate.
“He did this,” Jim said.
Also scheduled to speak are Ray Roberts with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and Mike McAteer, EPA federal on-site coordinator, who will present a BF Goodrich benzene update on Wednesday.
Other topics are “Hemp in Ottawa County” and “Flooding, FERC and Fear” as well as lead in water and animals.