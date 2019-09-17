EPA releases strategic plan

The Environmental Protection Agency released the Final Tar Creek Strategic Plan on Tuesday.

The 25-page strategic plan guides cleanup progress through identified near- and long-term actions. Some near-term cleanup actions include the partial deletion of up to 5,000 acres, amending the 2008 record of decision for mining waste, and issuing a new record of decision for the watersheds, according to the release.

Long-term actions include exploring innovative technologies to expedite the cleanup and identifying additional reuse opportunities. Additionally, the cleanup at the site furthers the commitment EPA made in the Federal Lead Action Plan by managing lead contamination at Superfund sites, thereby reducing exposure to community residents.

The plan required identification and evaluation of opportunities to accelerate site cleanup, and achieving long-term stewardship by implementing institutional controls on tribally-owned property to protect cleanup.

To achieve this milestone, EPA worked collaboratively with the Department of Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Quapaw Nation. This resulted in the first national conservation easement recorded on tribally-owned property at a Superfund Site.

“This strategic plan is a commitment to the communities near the Tar Creek site by EPA and our state and tribal partners to work together to accelerate the cleanup of the site and build a better future for those who call this area home,” EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen said.