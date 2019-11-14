A inmate died Saturday after a struggle at the Rogers County jail, officials reported.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Lorri Tedder, 55, was booked into the jail Nov. 7 about 7:20 a.m. after Catoosa police arrested her at the Hard Rock Casino for obstruction, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Tedder was in the jail for about seven hours, and detention officers were attempting to move her from a restraint chair to a holding cell when she became combative again, Walton said
Walton said when officers struggled to subdue her, she struck her head. However, she kept fighting and did not lose consciousness until later, he said.
Walton said officers began CPR before emergency medical personnel arrived, and Fedder was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where she died Nov. 9.
Walton said Fedder did not have a brain bleed or skull fracture, but the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
Walton said he thinks video footage of the incident shows the detention officers involved acted properly. The Tulsa World has requested the video.
"After reviewing the video, I have a lot of respect for the detention officers and the amount of restraint used and the patience used ..." he said. "They're doing a job that's extremely tough, that most people can't do."
However, his heart goes out to the family, he said.
"There's no good side of this."
Tedder's funeral was Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.