THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* AT 1216 PM CDT, DOPPLER ESTIMATES 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE
FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED,
FLOODING FROM THIS RAIN WILL LINGER FOR MANY HOURS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... BRISTOW...
OKEMAH... EUFAULA...
PRYOR... BIXBY...
JENKS... OKFUSKEE...
GLENPOOL... COWETA...
PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA...
HENRYETTA... FORT GIBSON...
CHECOTAH... CHOUTEAU...
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE
POSSIBLE WHERE IT IS STILL RAINING IN THE WARNED AREA.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS,
INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 286.
INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 193, BETWEEN MILE MARKERS
237 AND 238, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 261 AND 272.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
Weather Alert
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR ROGERS...
SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN
PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES...
AT 1138 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY
RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA FROM EARLY MORNING STORMS AND A SECOND ROUND
OF ONGOING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORMS ARE
QUICKLY MOVING TO THE EAST. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL
LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT WAS IN
THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING
WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OWASSO... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
SKIATOOK... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT...
CHELSEA... SPERRY...
KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH...
OILTON... DEPEW...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND
BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO.
* UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE RISING TO
NEAR 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET
NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME
IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK
PARK MAY BE FLOODED.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
* AT 1:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.43 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE IS CRESTING AND WILL
BEGIN FALLING THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO
40 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA AND ROGERS
COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY.
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.91 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL BEGIN FALLING AND
WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO
TURLEY.
Officials with the state say they have $1 billion available to pay unemployment claims, which have surged this week in Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
First-time unemployment insurance claims in Oklahoma have surged this week as fallout from cratering energy prices and the COVID-19 crisis take hold here, but state officials say they have over $1 billion saved for just this sort of emergency.
Initial unemployment claims in the state for the first three days of this week alone have more than tripled the number filed all of last week, an official said.
The state received 1,836 claims for the entire week ending March 14. Claims so far this week have increased every day. There were 846 claims filed Monday, 1,994 claims filed Tuesday and 3,146 claims filed Wednesday, according to data provided by Robin Roberson, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director.
The claims jump comes as the commission on Monday banned the public from all of its 28 workforce offices due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberson said the public ban was needed as the agency is not equipped to property sanitize the workstations in order to keep customers and employees safe.
“It is also pertinent that our staff is healthy and well in order to process the plethora of claims we are beginning to see from the energy crisis/COVID-19 crisis,” Roberson said, in emailed comments.
Some staff in the 471-person agency have been shifted to focus on helping process the expected increase in claims, Roberson said.
The agency already required claims to be filed online at https://www.ok.gov/oesc/, or https://unemployment.state.ok.us/ so the state is “well-positioned for claimants to begin the process,” Roberson said. Staff will be available both online and via phone at 1-800-555-1554 to assist customers. However, they warn that wait times could be two hours, she said.
The state unemployment rate in January, the most recent figures available, was 3.3%, representing 60,596 unemployed.
Rates throughout 2019 ranged from 3.2% to 3.4%, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, the seasonally-adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.6%, records show.
The Oklahoma Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, meanwhile, has more than $1 billion available to pay claims, according to figures provided by Roberson.
For perspective, the state paid out more than $508 million during the worst year of the Great Recession a decade ago, according to figures from Roberson.
“Our current balance could cover two years like this, even without additional employer taxes or even our substantial interest earnings,” Roberson said in written comments.
As for the commission's staff, Roberson said they were faring “very well,” adding: “Our team is dedicated to assisting Oklahomans (employers and employees) as quickly and effectively as possible during this time.”
Roberson declined to estimate how long it might take to receive unemployment insurance benefits during the dual crisis period.
Typically, the wait time from the start of the process to when the applicant receives benefits is 12-14 days after they are approved.
The approval letter could come up to 20 days after applying.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an order that temporarily suspended the one-week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid.
Monetary entitlement is based on wages earned during the base period, which is typically the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters.
Payments are issued to either debit cards or via direct deposit to a bank.
Individuals filing for unemployment benefits must provide identification documents to the commission within seven days of filing the claim. They can be faxed to 405-962-7524 or by mailing the copies to OESC, P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK. 73152-2006.
Weekly benefit amounts can range from $16 per week to $539 per week. The maximum benefit amount can be from $416 to $11,700. The amounts are based on earnings in taxable employment during the base period. The average number of weeks payable is approximately 20.5 weeks.
Roberson said employees who are not formally laid off but have their hours reduced to zero can still apply for benefits.
Full-time employees whose hours are reduced to less than 32 hours are considered part-time and eligible to file for benefits under certain conditions.
