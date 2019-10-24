Forecasters expect rainy conditions to persist across eastern Oklahoma through Saturday as a cold front pushes south to the Red River. 

The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall in many areas along and south of Interstate 44, with 5 to 6 inches possible locally. 

Precipitation from the slow-moving storm is expected to begin tapering off Saturday afternoon.

The conditions may affect high school football activities. Broken Arrow Public Schools canceled its Thursday homecoming parade due to the inclement weather; however, the homecoming football game remained scheduled for Friday evening. 

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s on Friday, with rain chances nearing 100% before Friday night.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, McAlester led the eastern part of the state with a 24-hour rain total of 4.31 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Tulsa received 1.38 inches in the same timeframe. 

Forecasters expect another cold front to move across the plains Tuesday. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

