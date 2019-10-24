Forecasters expect rainy conditions to persist across eastern Oklahoma through Saturday as a cold front pushes south to the Red River.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall in the region. Precipitation from the slow-moving storm is expected to begin tapering off Saturday afternoon.
Weather Service meteorologists caution that saturation from earlier rains may result in flooding of low-lying areas. Risks for dangerous thunderstorms, flash flooding and heavy rain were considered limited, according to the forecast published Thursday afternoon.
Broken Arrow Public Schools canceled its Thursday homecoming parade due to the inclement weather; however, the homecoming football game remained scheduled for Friday evening.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s on Friday, with rain chances nearing 100% before Friday night.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, McAlester led the eastern part of the state with a 24-hour rain total of 6.15 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Tulsa received 1.73 inches in the same time frame.
Forecasters expect another cold front to move across the plains Tuesday.
Staff writer Harrison Grimwood contributed to this report.