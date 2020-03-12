Fever. Headache. Cough. Body aches. Shortness of breath.
Is it influenza or coronavirus? Don’t forget about the common cold and seasonal allergies.
Tulsa has another month or more of flu season, and allergies are becoming more prevalent as spring approaches. Oklahoma has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, two related to travel in Italy and one to travel to Washington state.
However, some areas of the U.S. are seeing widespread infection from unknown sources. Still, the most likely way to contract coronavirus is traveling to areas with widespread community transmission or close contact with a known case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The bingo cards of symptoms overlap, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three specific symptoms to watch for with COVID-19: fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Dr. Damon Baker, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at OSU Center for Health Sciences, said the similarity of symptoms causes confusion.
“It’s very difficult to distinguish between the two and much more likely that you’re going to get influenza than coronavirus at this point in time,” Baker said.
“The common cold is usually not as severe; it’s usually not associated with fever. It’s usually more associated with upper respiratory tract — like nasal congestion, runny nose, sinus pain and pressure, whereas coronavirus and the flu tend to do both upper and lower respiratory tract.”
Symptoms of flu or coronavirus can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and body aches. Baker said influenza A begins to taper off in April and influenza B can linger even longer, though it’s not as severe as influenza A.
Baker noted the blooming Bradford pear trees outside his office window and said a third complicating ailment — allergic rhinitis, also known as seasonal allergies — already is upon us.
“Allergies are going to become a lot more prevalent now, and seasonal allergic rhinitis is more associated with sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, headache,” Baker said. “But for the public, all of those can be very confusing and worrisome.
“And then seasonal allergies can actually be associated with very low-grade fever — so it’s not uncommon somebody might have a 99.5- or even a 100-degree temperature with allergic rhinitis.”
Health officials implore people to call their primary care physicians first in the event they are exhibiting symptoms that could be the coronavirus, following instructions to avoid potentially exposing others.
For those without health insurance, Baker recommends they contact Morton Comprehensive Health Services (918-587-2171) or Community Health Connection (918-622-0641) — both federally qualified health centers in Tulsa that provide care on a sliding fee schedule based on ability to pay.
He said OSU Center for Health Sciences also has a program for uninsured patients.
“Don’t go to the emergency department unless you have an actual emergency,” Baker said. “If you’re having difficulty breathing, go to the ER. But if you think you have the flu or cold, stay home and call.”
Inside an emergency room
Dr. Indira Murr is an emergency room physician with Ascension St. John Medical Center in midtown who is seeing a typical volume of patients with fever and cough since December.
The difference? Many patients have questions about coronavirus and wonder why they aren’t being tested.
“We’re still seeing the run-of-the-mill upper respiratory tract infections and cold and flu. It’s just getting a little more tedious in how to tease out what is just cold and flu and what we need to possibly test for,” Murr said.
She said a few people with concerns have filtered in after travel who otherwise wouldn’t show up. Patients calling ahead isn’t really happening yet, she added, but people are coming in with fever and cough requesting to be tested for COVID-19.
Murr said she had one patient who presented a cough for a week and a fever for three or four days. There was concern, given she had been alongside a co-worker who had returned from Spain and began exhibiting symptoms.
It turns out the patient also had a kidney infection — an obvious source of infection, Murr said — so she wasn’t tested for coronavirus.
“The epidemiologist isn’t recommending testing on people that haven’t traveled to the high-volume areas, and also if they have another source — like if they do test positive for flu or if they have another source for their fever — then they’re not recommending testing for COVID even though there could possibly be a co-infection,” Murr said.
Murr said a colleague’s patient was tested for coronavirus, with the results negative.
She said the woman checked in with fever, cough and some shortness of breath. The patient didn’t tell anyone until after a shift change that she had recently traveled to Atlanta. A subsequent CT scan concerned a radiologist and the doctor, who contacted an epidemiologist with the state for COVID-19 testing.
Murr noted that the CDC’s recommendation for someone who is symptomatic is essentially self-care: stay home; avoid close contact with others; wash your hands for 20 seconds; use alcohol-based sanitizer; don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; and cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
In that spirit, she highlighted that Ascension is offering online care visits for $20 with the promo code “HOME.” With an account at ascensiononlinecare.org, enter the code and set up a virtual visit with a doctor, who can call in prescriptions and determine what you should do.
“You can have the same interface with a physician but not have to go expose yourself or family members in a care center,” Murr said.