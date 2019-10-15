Inhofe (copy)

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's campaign fund is expected to show cash on hand of more than $2 million when it files its quarterly Federal Election Commission report sometime Tuesday. AP file

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's campaign fund is expected to show cash on hand of more than $2 million when it files its quarterly Federal Election Commission report sometime Tuesday.

The 84-year-old Inhofe has not formally announced whether he will seek a fifth full term since winning a 1994 special election, but his activities — including fundraising — suggests that is his intention.

The campaign report is expected to show third-quarter contributions of more than $530,000, about two-thirds of it from individuals.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Recommended for you