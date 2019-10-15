U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's campaign fund is expected to show cash on hand of more than $2 million when it files its quarterly Federal Election Commission report sometime Tuesday.
The 84-year-old Inhofe has not formally announced whether he will seek a fifth full term since winning a 1994 special election, but his activities — including fundraising — suggests that is his intention.
The campaign report is expected to show third-quarter contributions of more than $530,000, about two-thirds of it from individuals.