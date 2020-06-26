A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at Jones Memorial Airport in Bristow to honor the airport’s 4,000-foot runway.
The $3.9 million project began construction in 2018 to improve the safety and standards issues with the existing runway.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who helped secure funding for runway improvements, said the project will benefit the local Bristow economy.
“A new runway in Bristow isn’t just going to benefit the local economy here, but it will benefit the entire region,” Inhofe said. “We’ve invested nearly $4 million on this project through a local, state and federal partnership, but that’s a worthy investment given the airport’s annual economic impact of $7.2 million.”
A new airport terminal and fuel system are already in the works, said Inhofe, who piloted the first aircraft to land on the new runway.
“The City of Bristow has truly transformed throughout the past 120 years,” Bristow Mayor Rick Pinson said. “With a long history of supporting the entirety of Oklahoma behind them, this construction represents more than just a new and more expansive runway — it signifies growth and economic opportunity right here in Bristow.”
The Jones Memorial Airport provides an annual economic impact of $7.2 million and supports more than 70 direct and indirect jobs, officials said.