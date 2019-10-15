U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's campaign fund topped $2 million in cash on hand at the end of September, according to a quarterly Federal Election Commission report filed Tuesday.
The 84-year-old Inhofe has not formally announced whether he will seek a fifth full term since winning a 1994 special election, but his activities — including fundraising — suggests that is his intention.
The campaign report filed Tuesday shows third-quarter contributions of more than $530,000, about two-thirds of it from individuals.
Several little-known or perennial candidates have said they plan to challenge for Inhofe's seat in 2020, but none has filed with the FEC.
Also reporting solid third quarters were 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, both Republicans.
Hern, who to date has no known opposition for re-election, received a little over $300,000 from July 1 through Sept. 30, and reported $305,000 in cash on hand.
He reported $185,000 in contributions from individuals and $117,000 from political action committees.
Mullin reported contributions of just under $245,000 and cash on hand of almost $380,000. He received $94,000 from individuals and $150,000 from PACs.
Mullin has already attracted at least one primary opponent for 2020.