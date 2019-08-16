OU Move in

OU Interim President Joseph Harroz (left) talks with Pedro Domingos Paposseco Manuel, resident director, during move-in day for Adams, Couch and Walker Towers residents at the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman

 SARAH PHIPPS

NORMAN — The welcome brigade waved signs and cheered as the long line of cars ushered in the next wave of University of Oklahoma students on Thursday.

Much to the amusement of some parents and the delight of most, OU handles the heavy lifting for students. An army of volunteers handles the unpacking from the line of pickups and SUVs, using carts to ship dorm contents up as many as 12 floors.

OU Interim President Joseph Harroz watched the process unfold, dodging between the hardworking student workers.

“These guys have got it covered,” Harroz said to a group of students walking in the doors to Walker Tower. “Everyone is doing a great job.

“Welcome to the family.”

