After five months on the campaign trail, David Hill is still getting used to the new normal.
“It’s hard to comprehend,” he said. “I had two workers here at RiverSpirit walk up to me today, congratulate me and call me chief. It just hasn’t sunk in yet.”
After winning three elections in three months, the Bristow resident will be sworn in as the new principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation on Saturday. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the RiverSpirit Casino’s Paradise Cove Theater.
Also taking office on Saturday are Second Chief-elect Del Beaver and eight members of the Muscogee (Creek) National Council.
Under the election timeline usually followed, an incoming Creek chief has almost two months for a transition period, or even more time if the office is decided outright in the September primary.
However, the tribe’s Supreme Court threw out the original primary results in early October due to absentee ballot security issues and extended the election cycle by an extra six weeks. With a third election thrown in, Hill’s transition period did not officially start until the general election’s challenge period ended at 5 p.m. Dec. 20, 15 days before he will take office.
“I’ve had about a week and a half,” he said. “That’s been it. It’s been chaotic, just trying to get it all down in that time period, but Chief (James) Floyd has been really great.”
Despite working with a compressed timeframe, Hill has made a point of meeting with tribal employees across multiple departments in an effort to build trust and rapport.
Although some of the department leaders were already familiar with him through his 12 years on the National Council and, more specifically, his work on the council’s Business, Finance and Justice Committee, not everyone at the tribal complex could say that.
“I want to engage the employees a lot more,” Hill said. “You’re only as good as the people who work below you, so the employees have to trust me as much as I trust them.”
The early outreach has extended beyond tribal employees. Along with conversations with ceremonial-ground leaders — church leaders within the jurisdictional area — there have been discussions both with his predecessors as chief and other tribal leaders, including representatives from the three Creek tribal towns with distinct federal recognition and the Euchee Tribe.
The outreach has also extended to tribal citizens who live outside the tribe’s jurisdictional area.
That at-large outreach also extends to support for additional protections for Mvskoke Media. The tribe’s media arm was stripped of its editorial independence in November 2018 and moved to the executive branch’s Department of Commerce. Subsequent reinstatement attempts, including one sponsored by Hill, were unsuccessful.
“A free press is the liberty to speak out, whether it is good or bad,” he said. “That’s the only way to engage and communicate with our citizens who live outside our jurisdiction.”
A father of three and grandfather of five, Hill and his wife, Monica Hill, will have been married for 39 years in January.
One of the few casualties from the extended election cycle and compressed transition timeline was that it kept him from channeling his inner Clark Griswold for the first time in years.
“The only thing I didn’t get to do this December was put Christmas lights on the house,” he said. “The Fourth of July and Christmas are my thing. I didn’t even have time to do that other than maybe put one strand of lights out. That’s it.”
