Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

 Sarah Stier

OKLAHOMA CITY - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell visited Del City High School on Wednesday morning. On Thursday morning, Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Mitchell is the second Jazz player to test positive. Center Rudy Gobert is reportedly the other.

The Thunder-Jazz game was postponed Wednesday night just before tip-off. Jazz players were tested for coronavirus at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Del City coach Lenny Hatchett tweeted a photo Wednesday morning of Mitchell standing with Hatchett's son at Del City's gym.

