OKLAHOMA CITY - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell visited Del City High School on Wednesday morning. On Thursday morning, Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Mitchell is the second Jazz player to test positive. Center Rudy Gobert is reportedly the other.
The Thunder-Jazz game was postponed Wednesday night just before tip-off. Jazz players were tested for coronavirus at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Del City coach Lenny Hatchett tweeted a photo Wednesday morning of Mitchell standing with Hatchett's son at Del City's gym.
View the tweet below.
I see why @spidadmitchell is an #NBAAllstar & one of the best in the league. He puts in that extra time, working on his craft! Pleasure to meet him & thanks for visiting with my son! Much respect! #ClockIn pic.twitter.com/0Oynlb8aAX— Lenny Hatchett (@CoachHatchett) March 11, 2020
