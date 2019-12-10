OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday, contending that a Cleveland County judge erred when he found the company responsible for the state’s opioid epidemic and ordered it to pay $465 million to abate the crisis.
Johnson & Johnson listed 39 grounds for appeal, including several that stem from its contention that District Judge Thad Balkman misapplied Oklahoma’s public nuisance statutes in reaching his verdict.
“Disregarding a century of precedent, the court ruled for the first time that nuisance liability expends beyond real property use or ‘nuisance per se,’” Johnson & Johnson argued in its summary of the case.
