A $465 million judgment by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, seen here during opening arguments in the state’s opioids trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, is being appealed by Johnson & Johnson. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday, contending that a Cleveland County judge erred when he found the company responsible for the state’s opioid epidemic and ordered it to pay $465 million to abate the crisis.

Johnson & Johnson listed 39 grounds for appeal, including several that stem from its contention that District Judge Thad Balkman misapplied Oklahoma’s public nuisance statutes in reaching his verdict.

“Disregarding a century of precedent, the court ruled for the first time that nuisance liability expends beyond real property use or ‘nuisance per se,’” Johnson & Johnson argued in its summary of the case.

