Oklahoma judge blocks new abortion law from taking effect

Abortion opponents cheer for a speaker at a rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City in February. Sue Ogrocki/AP

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County judge issued a temporary injunction Wednesday halting a controversial abortion-reversal law from taking effect pending further litigation.

At the end of an hourlong hearing, District Judge Don Andrews said he still has many questions about an abortion-reversal law that was slated to take effect Nov. 1 and halted the measure from taking effect until he can hear additional arguments at a trial.

The Center for Reproductive Rights challenged an Oklahoma law that would make it a felony for doctors to perform medically induced abortions without informing patients that such an abortion may be reversible — a medically questionable practice that is not backed up by substantial scientific research. The law would require doctors who perform abortions to inform their patients that a medication-assisted abortion may be reversible if a patient takes only one pill of a two-dose regimen.

The new law stems from Senate Bill 614, introduced by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt this year.

