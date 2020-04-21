OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortions in Oklahoma can resume fully starting Friday, a federal judge ordered Monday.
U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin granted a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the state’s coronavirus-related abortion ban while litigation continues on the issue.
On March 27, Gov. Kevin Stitt said abortions were included in his temporary ban on minor medical procedures and elective surgeries. The Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion rights groups sued the state and Stitt over his executive order.
“Enough is enough," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "Oklahoma now has struck out three times — twice at the district court and once at the appellate court. It’s time for Oklahoma and other states to stop exploiting the pandemic to close abortion clinics and deny women essential, time-sensitive health care.”
