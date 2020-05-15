A judge Thursday signed off an order temporarily restraining an Atoka company from distributing or holding colloidal silver products not approved or pending approval by the federal government for use as a drug.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White issued the order at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA alleged in a court filing Wednesday that Xephyr LLC, doing business as N-Ergetics, illegally offered on its website colloidal silver products that it claimed would cure COVID-19.
The FDA claimed the selling of the products amounted to distributing an unapproved drug.
The lawsuit names company owners Brad Brand, Derill J. Fussell and Linda Fussell as defendants along with the company.
The temporary restraining order expires June 4, unless it is extended for good cause or the defendants agree to an extension.
White will hold a hearing Thursday in Muskogee federal court to decide whether to issue a temporary injunction against the company and its owners.
Colloidal silver, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “consists of tiny silver particles in a liquid that is sometimes promoted on the Internet as a dietary supplement. However, evidence supporting health-related claims is lacking. In fact, colloidal silver can be dangerous to your health.”