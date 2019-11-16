NORMAN — A judge issued a final order Friday directing pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries to pay the state $465 million to help remediate the deadly opioid crisis.
The amount was $107 million less than Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman initially ordered the companies to pay last August. The difference was due to the judge correcting a math error that he acknowledged making.
Balkman rejected a request by Johnson & Johnson to reduce the judgment by an additional $355 million to give the company credit for payments other drug companies have paid the state as the result of settlement agreements.
The judge also rejected arguments by state attorneys that they should be allowed to come back and request more money in future years if they can show the state’s opioid crisis has not been fully abated.