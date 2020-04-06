A federal judge Monday issued a temporary restraining order that effectively lifts a ban imposed on most abortions in the state, saying Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order in March prohibiting surgical and medication abortions along with other elective surgeries intrudes on civil rights.
“As set forth below, the court concludes that while the current public health emergency allows the state of Oklahoma to impose some of the cited measures delaying abortion procedures, it has acted in an ‘unreasonable,’ ‘arbitrary’ and ‘oppressive’ way —and imposed an ‘undue burden’ on abortion access — in imposing requirements that effectively deny a right of access to abortion,” U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin wrote in his temporary restraining order.
The judge's order runs through April 20, but could be extended.
Stitt in late March issued an executive order suspending elective surgeries and minor medical procedures to preserve equipment needed to combat the spread of COVID-19. The ban was later extended to April 30.
Stitt's order allowed abortion if it was necessary to prevent health risks to the mother.
A lawsuit filed March 30 claimed the order bans nearly all pre-viability abortion in violation of constitutional rights.
Patients delayed beyond 22 weeks of their last menstrual period will be unable to access any form of abortion while those delayed beyond 11 weeks will be unable to access a medication abortion in Oklahoma, the suit said.
The lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma City federal court by the Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion providers in the state.