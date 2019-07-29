A Baxter Springs, Kansas, woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Tina Yvonne Axtell, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
She was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo on U.S. 69A, about 2.5 miles north of Quapaw about 6:26 a.m., when the vehicle went left of center and collided with a southbound 1999 Isuzu Rodeo.
The driver of the Rodeo was transported in fair condition to a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital, the OHP said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Rain was falling at the time of the crash. The condition of both drivers was under investigation.