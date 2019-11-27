Two people were killed in a crash involving a vehicle that was fleeing from police in Payne County on Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Stewart, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash near the Yale city limits.
Stewart said a reportedly stolen vehicle was headed north on Norfolk Road when it passed a Yale police car going the opposite direction.
The suspect vehicle sped away northbound before the Yale officer could initiate a traffic stop, Stewart said.
The suspect vehicle reportedly ran the stop sign at Oklahoma 51 and struck a car with four people inside, leaving two dead and another two injured.
Stewart said one person in the suspect’s vehicle was injured and that law enforcement was searching for the other occupant, who fled the scene.
Yale is about 20 miles east of Stillwater and 42 miles west of downtown Tulsa.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.