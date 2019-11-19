A person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday near Coweta in Wagoner County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
A collision report indicated that a 2011 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound between 191st and 253rd Street about 6:34 a.m. veered on and off the roadway before striking a tree and then catching fire.
The wreck, the OHP report said, occurred 3 miles south and 2.1 miles west of Coweta.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The suspected cause of the wreck is current under investigation.
The decedent's body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.