The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police in Ada following a officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
About 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Ada police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Arlington Street in response to a domestic dispute.
Four officers who arrived at an apartment complex at the location attempted to speak to a 29-year-old man before an altercation reportedly ensued between he and police, according to an OSBI news release.
At some point during the altercation, authorities said, the unidentified man was apparently shot and later pronounced dead.
Authorities reported that one officer at the scene sustained an injury, though the officer was treated and released from an area hospital.
Investigators determined the deceased man and a woman involved in the domestic dispute were not in a relationship.
The OSBI said an investigation of the incident is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the shooting was justified.