An Arkansas man was killed Wednesday and his two passengers injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Michael Gravelle, 24, of Van Buren, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene outside of Muldrow at Rex Scott Road and County Road 4730 about 8 p.m.
His two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man, both of Muldrow, were hospitalized for head and leg injuries and released, according to the report.
Troopers attributed the crash to speed. Gravelle was driving north on the county road when his vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, ran off the road to the right for about 130 feet before it struck a ditch, rolling and continuing about another 130 feet, striking multiple trees and rolling again.
His car came to rest about 150 feet later, troopers reported.
Neither Gravelle nor his male passenger, who was in the back seat, were wearing seat belts, the report states. The female passenger in the front seat, however, was.
Troopers did not know Gravelle's condition at the time of the crash.