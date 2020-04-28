We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol next Monday.

“May 4 is officially the target date to return, and discussions are underway about the safeguards necessary to get the Capitol reopened in a manner deemed safe by public health officials and both legislative chambers,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Reopening on that date is a target that is dependent upon many factors, including the overall public health situation in Oklahoma, said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“Discussions and planning are ongoing in the Senate about the necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of those in the Capitol and the entire Legislature for whenever we return to the Capitol,” Treat said.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she didn’t believe that lawmakers will be voting on a fiscal year 2021 budget next week.

The Legislature must adjourn by 5 p.m. May 29. The 2021 fiscal year begins July 1.

Legislators and Gov. Kevin Stitt disagree on how much less in revenue the state will have to spend in fiscal year 2021.

Stitt told lawmakers it will be about $1.36 billion. Lawmakers have said that figure is high.

In March, two legislators and three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawmakers on March 16 restricted access to the Capitol to elected officials, essential Capitol staff, press and invited state employees.

They returned April 6 to pass three bills to backfill the fiscal year 2020 budget to avoid cuts to state agencies. The budget was about $416 million short.

The Senate has been holding meetings by means of videoconference.

