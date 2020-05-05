We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency powers during the state's coronavirus response were extended 30 days by the Oklahoma House and Senate on Tuesday despite some grumbling about the governor's lack of communication with lawmakers.

The votes were 43-4 in the Senate and 73-24 in the House.

Those votes confirmed Stitt’s extension of his April 4 invoking of the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act, which gives the governor extraordinary authority to reallocate state resources, override regulations and employ the National Guard. To date Stitt has used those powers for such things as suspending certain licensure requirements and the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefit applications.

The resolution legislators passed in a special legislative session includes a request regarding how Stitt used the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act and which actions he took outside of the powers it granted. Stitt was asked to provide the information to legislative leaders within two days, according to the Tuesday resolution.

