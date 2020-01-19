OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers returning in February will consider more than 2,000 new measures on topics including employee leave and pay, email privacy and abolishing abortion.
Thursday was the bill-filing deadline before the session kicks off Feb. 3. Lawmakers must finish business by 5 p.m. May 29 but could end the session sooner.
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a bill seeking to crack down on porch pirates.
House Bill 2777, dubbed the Oklahoma Porch Piracy Act of 2020, seeks to give local law enforcement more power in investigating thefts of packages and documents regardless of the value.
Ford said he wants to ensure it is safe to have items delivered to one’s home.
Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, has filed House Bill 2810, called the Oklahoma E-Mail Communication Content Privacy Protection Act.
Walke said the goal of the measure is to prevent email providers from selling information contained in those communications.
“No email service provider shall conduct any form of scanning of the subject lines or body of any email communication sent to or by any of its clients nor shall such email service provider allow any other person, whether directly or indirectly, to perform a scan on any such email communications,” according to the bill.
Walke said most people believe that like regular mail, email is private, but it is not.
He said technology companies are using data gleaned from email to manipulate people.
House Bill 2865, by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would provide five days of paid parental leave, two days of paid sick leave and five days of medical leave every calendar year for those who are hospitalized with a medical ailment.
The leave is based on work hours, length of employment and size of the company.
“Any employee returning from paid leave is entitled to their original position or a position of equivalent seniority and pay,” according to the measure.
Pae called it common sense and reasonable legislation. He said he heard a lot during the interim about the need for Oklahoma to become more competitive when it comes to paid leave.
Meanwhile, House Bill 2985, by Rep. Kelly Albright, D-Midwest City, would require employers to pay employees at least $15 an hour or the current federal minimum wage, whichever is greater. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. It became effective July 24, 2009.
Prior efforts to increase the minimum wage failed to secure approval.
Senate Bill 1582, by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, would require motorcycle riders to wear a helmet, as some surrounding states mandate.
“It would be in their best interest for safety reasons,” Shaw said.
Senate Bill 1552, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, would increase the speed limit to 85 miles an hour during daylight hours for automobiles on the turnpike system in counties with a population of 150,000 people or less. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority could declare a special hazard to reduce the speed limit until the circumstance is alleviated, but it must be done within five years when the speed limit would go back up to 85 miles per hour.
Standridge said he thought that on a flat or straight stretch of the turnpike it seemed like the limit could be raised and it would still be safe.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, has filed House Bill 2900 seeking to make abortion murder, despite a U.S. Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legalized it.
Prior efforts by Oklahoma lawmakers to outlaw abortion have failed to secure approval.
Another measure, House Bill 2994, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, would prevent labeling of a product as milk unless it comes from a hoofed mammal.
The measure would require the Board of Agriculture to enforce the prohibition and ban labeling plant-based products as milk.
The Senate filed 840 bills and 19 joint resolutions.
Last year, senators filed 1,040 bills and 22 joint resolutions.
In the House, 1,361 bills, 16 joint resolutions and four concurrent resolutions were filed.
Last year, 1,733 bills and 21 joint resolutions were filed.
