We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawsuit was filed Thursday seeking to drop a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit was filed in the Oklahoma Supreme Court by the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two individuals. It names Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax as the respondent.

During the pandemic, an unprecedented number of voters will seek to cast ballots by absentee during the June, August and November elections, according to the lawsuit.

“Unlike voters in almost every other state, however, Oklahomans seeking to vote absentee must overcome a substantial obstacle,” the suit said. “Oklahoma is one of only three states in the entire country where — at least according to the Respondent, the Secretary of the State Election Board — an absentee ballot must be accompanied by an affidavit notarized in person by a notary public."

The requirement for a notary to sign the absentee ballot puts a burden on those seeking to avoid contracting COVID-19, according to the suit.

The suit also alleges requiring a notary to sign it is not the only option. Specifically, voters can sign a statement attesting the under the penalty of perjury the ballot information is correct based on legation passed in 2002.

Instructions sent to absentee voters do not notify them that the signed statement is sufficient, the suit said.

The suit asks the court to require absentee voters to be told that a declaration that, in lieu of an affidavit notarized by a notary public, absentee voters may submit a personally signed statement under penalty of perjury.

It also asks the court to prevent the State Election Board secretary from sending voters absentee ballot forms and instructions “that improperly suggest an affidavit notarized by a notary public is required for their ballots to be counted.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt put State Question 802, which seeks to expand Medicaid coverage, on the June 30 ballot after supporters gained more than enough signatures to have the constitutional amendment put to a vote.

“Oklahomans should not be asked to risk their lives, or the lives of others, in order to exercise that right (to vote) — particularly where, as here, the Oklahoma election statues in no way demand it,” the suit said.

Attorneys for the group earlier this week asked Ziriax to make the change.

He declined, saying removing the requirement for a notary for absentee ballots was beyond the scope of his duty.

“Further, the proposal as described in your letter would effectively leave Oklahoma without any verification of absentee voters in place and would make our state a national outlier,” Ziriax said in his response letter.

Ziriax also said the “eleventh-hour demand for changes” comes barely three weeks before the federal deadline to send primary election absentee ballots to uniformed services voters.

“The ballot preparation and printing process is already underway,” Ziriax wrote.

The suggested change would “almost certainly” cause confusion, he wrote.

Featured video