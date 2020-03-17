A LeFlore County man died Monday evening after being ejected from his pickup on a rainy highway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

James Caughem, 56, of Wister was driving south on U.S. 271 when he took a curve too fast and his 2016 Ford pickup ran off the right side of the highway about a mile north of LeFlore Road, striking a fence and a tree. 

Caughem's truck overturned a couple of times before coming to rest on its top, and he was ejected, troopers reported. He was not wearing a seat belt, they said.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you