A LeFlore County man died Monday evening after being ejected from his pickup on a rainy highway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
James Caughem, 56, of Wister was driving south on U.S. 271 when he took a curve too fast and his 2016 Ford pickup ran off the right side of the highway about a mile north of LeFlore Road, striking a fence and a tree.
Caughem's truck overturned a couple of times before coming to rest on its top, and he was ejected, troopers reported. He was not wearing a seat belt, they said.