Gov. Kevin Stitt and state officials are updating Oklahomans about COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa Health Department's modeling of COVID-19 spread in the community indicates that between 75,000 people, the optimistic model, and up to 350,000 people, the pessimistic model, will be infected in the coming months, local officials said Tuesday.

State health officials earlier Wednesday announced 154 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 719 reported so far across Oklahoma and 30 deaths since March 19.

Dr. Dennis Blankenship, senior associate dean of academic affairs at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, on Monday said it would be a “reasonable time frame” to expect by the third week in April that Oklahoma hospitals would either be overwhelmed or approaching that point.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is tracking numbers daily in hospitals and clinics across the state. On Monday, 3,815 beds (47%) were available in intensive care, medical-surgery, operating rooms, pediatric and pediatric intensive care, along with 500 “negative flow” rooms (57%)  designed to isolate patients. 

State health officials announced that testing sites (no appointment necessary) are open through Friday in Woodward, Altus and Lawton. Patients must be at least 18 with a fever over 100.4 and cannot have been within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days

