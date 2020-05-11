We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday will update Oklahomans on the state's COVID-19 response efforts as well as the ongoing question of the state budget.

A news conference from the Capitol is set for 4 p.m. Watch it here or via the official Facebook Live stream.

There have been 274 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma since March 19, and more than 4,100 cases confirmed.

