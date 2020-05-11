covid19

Gov. Kevin Stitt announces his plans allow some Oklahoma businesses to reopen during a press conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday will update Oklahomans on the state's COVID-19 response efforts as well as the ongoing question of the state budget.

There have been 274 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma since March 19, and more than 4,100 cases confirmed.

