Gov. Kevin Stitt will speak after 11:30 a.m. in a news conference on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt had said earlier Friday he hopes to begin a “methodical” reopening the state on May 1.

Watch the news conference here or via the official Facebook Live stream.

Stitt said he participated Thursday in a call with other governors where President Donald Trump rolled out his guidelines for states to reopen their economies. The president’s plan reportedly calls for a “phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in states that have locked down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oklahoma has recorded 136 deaths of 2,465 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

