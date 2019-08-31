Nathan LaForce newsok

A jury was unable to reach a consensus decision in determining whether LaForce should receive the death penalty in the 2017 killing of Logan County sheriff’s deputy David Wade. 

GUTHRIE — As his life slipped away, the wounded Logan County sheriff’s deputy radioed for help, gave a description of the shooter and asked — twice — that his wife and kids be told he loved them.

“Oh God, this hurts. Oh God, this hurts,” the deputy said, his vision blurring and his mouth filling with blood. “Come on, guys, hurry.”

“Deputy David Wade died in service to you,” District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas told jurors Thursday in asking for the death penalty for his murderer, Nathan LeForce. “Let the punishment fit the crime.”

The deputy had been making sure an evicted couple was moving out of a rural residence near Mulhall on April 18, 2017, when LeForce — who was visiting there — pulled out a gun from a piece of furniture and began firing.

