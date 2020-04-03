A Hartshorne man was killed in a crash on a wet highway in Pittsburg County on Friday evening. 

Stuart Webber, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile west of Bache on U.S. 270, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

Webber's GMC Envoy reportedly left the roadway about 7:35 p.m. and struck a culvert before rolling. 

Troopers attributed the collision to the vehicle's speed on the wet road, according to a news release. They reported that Webber was not wearing a seat belt.

