A Hartshorne man was killed in a crash on a wet highway in Pittsburg County on Friday evening.
Stuart Webber, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile west of Bache on U.S. 270, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Webber's GMC Envoy reportedly left the roadway about 7:35 p.m. and struck a culvert before rolling.
Troopers attributed the collision to the vehicle's speed on the wet road, according to a news release. They reported that Webber was not wearing a seat belt.