A Wanette, Oklahoma, man died Wednesday after crashing a personal watercraft on Lake Tenkiller.
Responders pronounced Desmond T. Bennett, 22, of Wanette, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Bennett was operating the watercraft when the crash occurred, and his passenger was hospitalized with leg injuries.
Bennett was riding a 2008 Sea-Doo westbound about 11 p.m. Wednesday on lake Tenkiller, according to the report. The vehicle struck a tree while riding through a cove.
Troopers state in the report that Bennett smelled of alcohol. Troopers also state that the vehicle did not have proper lighting.