A man drowned Saturday when he was swept away from his stalled pickup in floodwaters about five miles southwest of Kiowa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers said Randall Hyatt, 58, of Wardville drove into deep floodwaters on Anderson Creek Road, and his pickup stalled. He got out of the pickup and was swept away by the rushing water.
The Pittsburg County Swift Water Team recovered his body about 100 yards from his vehicle about 8:15 a.m., the OHP reported.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reminds motorists not to drive around barricades if a roadway is closed and not to drive into high water.
To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call ODOT's road conditions hotline at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to pikepass.com.
Drivers who must travel out of state are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.
Out-of-State Road Conditions
Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com
Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org
Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org
Missouri 888-275-6636 www.modot.org
New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com
Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org