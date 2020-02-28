The man killed by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon in Tahlequah shot at least once toward officers before they returned fire, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart on Thursday said the man who was fatally shot, James Gilbert Thompson Jr., fired the first round. Thompson was met by return gunshots from two state troopers, two U.S. Marshals and a Cherokee County deputy.
Investigators believe the 30-year-old was the man who shot at Fort Gibson police on Monday.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force searching for Thompson reportedly received a tip that he would be in the Tahlequah area. State troopers assisted, and he was identified Wednesday afternoon as a passenger in a vehicle.
The driver — who wasn’t the suspect — failed to pull over for a traffic stop at first, resulting in a brief pursuit, Stewart said. The driver eventually stopped on the Oklahoma 51 spur near the Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Trooper Adam Wood previously said that Thompson, the passenger, then fled on foot across an open field, which is when the gunshots were exchanged.
None of the officers were injured. Stewart said the driver was detained without incident and later released.
The two troopers who fired gunshots were identified as Stacy Howze and Matthew Williams. Both were placed on routine, paid administrative leave as the Highway Patrol investigates the matter.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said three of his deputies fired shots at Thompson, too, and all have been placed on routine leave during the investigation.
Two of them, Sgt. Richard Berry and Sgt. Brad Baker, are investigators and part-time U.S. Marshals Service task force members, the sheriff said. The third is Deputy Aaron Johnson, who patrols for Cherokee County.
Thompson had a felony warrant in Wagoner County, as well as warrants in Muskogee and Cherokee counties, according to the Highway Patrol.
State prison records show Thompson served time for Muskogee County convictions that included eluding, running a road block, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.
Fort Gibson police haven’t responded to multiple attempts by the Tulsa World to obtain details about what transpired Monday.
