A 21-year-old man from India drowned at Beaver's Bend State Park in far southeastern Oklahoma on Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Chennareddy Kedarnadn was swimming about 2:35 p.m. when he started to struggle, went under water and never resurfaced, troopers said.
His body was recovered in about 11 feet of water about 80 feet from shore, the OHP said.
He was not wearing a personal flotation device, troopers said.
The park is about 200 miles southeast of Tulsa in McCurtain County.