A man was taken into custody in rural Cherokee County on Monday after investigators say he made threats toward McIntosh County Courthouse and Department of Human Services officials on social media.
Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office and an FBI task force tracked down Anthony Shane Hammer, 36, after a person reported the Facebook threats to the Tahlequah Police Department, Kevin Branscum, a investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, said.
Branscum said Hammer wrote in multiple posts threatening numerous people that “this will be the last time anyone will see me again but on the news,” that he was “ready for war” and that he would not stop until he was killed.
Another post indicated that he was attempting to get others to join him in fulfilling his threats, Branscum said.
Hammer was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff at a rural residence, and a full list of possible charges was being reviewed by prosecutors Tuesday, Branscum said.
Hammer did not have any firearms on his person when he was arrested, Branscum said.
Branscum said Hammer was upset because DHS had taken his children into protective custody and that the anger directed toward courthouse officials was likely because they allowed it to happen.
Hammer had threatened DHS workers two times prior to his arrest, Branscum said.
McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski said the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, added to the fear felt when her office was made aware of the threats.
They are “certainly something we don’t take lightly,” Iski said in an email.