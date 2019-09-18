A Tulsa man was killed after being struck by a train near Mannford on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Dustin K. Day, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA from massive injuries.
He was struck by a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train about 3:20 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The collision occurred on the tracks near 262nd West Avenue just north of Oklahoma 51 and just east of Mannford. The train was comprised of four engines and 81 cars.
The conductor and engineer were not injured, troopers said.