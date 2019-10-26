KANSAS,Okla. – An attempt to serve a domestic abuse felony warrant on an armed man led to an officer related shooting on Friday, said Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore.
The suspect was declared dead at the scene. Names of individuals involved have not been released.
The shooting, authorities said, happened approximately 11 p.m. on Friday.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation, Kansas Police Department and West Siloam Springs Police Department were at a residence located south and west of Kansas.