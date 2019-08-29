An Osage County landowner found a man's body while mowing his property.
The body was found around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Oklahoma 123 and Osage County Road 2300, near Barnsdall, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said.
The man's death is considered a homicide.
Authorities have identified him and said he is a Bartlesville resident but are waiting to publicly release his identity pending notification of his next of kin.
The Sheriff's Office is working with the Bartlesville Police Department in the homicide investigation, the Sheriff's Office reported.